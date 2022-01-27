Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

KWR stock opened at $203.90 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.15 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

