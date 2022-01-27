Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials stock opened at $176.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.01. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

