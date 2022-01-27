Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

