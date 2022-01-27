Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $538,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

