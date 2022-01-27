Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silgan were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,825,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

SLGN opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

