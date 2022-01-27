TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 775,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

