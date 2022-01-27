Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.55

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.