Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 189 ($2.55) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s current price.

TW has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.70).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 146.15 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 143.15 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,606.04).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

