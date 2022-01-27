Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

TAK opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

