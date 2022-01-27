Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.13. 17,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 79,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Citigroup cut Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

