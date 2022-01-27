T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.03. 39,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,162. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.69 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

