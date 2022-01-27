Synovus Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE:SNV opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

