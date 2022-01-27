Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

