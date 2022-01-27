Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.38

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and traded as low as $30.46. Symrise shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 82,022 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYIEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

