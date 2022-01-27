Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €131.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €131.00 ($148.86) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €122.97 ($139.73).

SY1 stock opened at €108.35 ($123.13) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.99. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

