Swiss National Bank Sells 7,300 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $6,947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

