Swiss National Bank Has $968,000 Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

AKBA stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $344.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. The company had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

