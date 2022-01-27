SVB Leerink Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

AXSM opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $968.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

