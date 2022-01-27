SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $224,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $560.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $687.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.76. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.