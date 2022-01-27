Susquehanna Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

