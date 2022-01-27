Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

