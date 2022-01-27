Sun (New) (SUN) Market Capitalization Tops $147.14 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $147.14 million and $121.73 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

