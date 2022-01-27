Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.3% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $58,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.52. 6,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,185. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

