Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.15 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.