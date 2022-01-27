Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Provention Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,475 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the average daily volume of 588 call options.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 15,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,271. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

