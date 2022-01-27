Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,009% compared to the typical daily volume of 476 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,480. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

