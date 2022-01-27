Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Proterra Call Options (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average volume of 5,068 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Proterra has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Proterra by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Proterra by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

PTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.