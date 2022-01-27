STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,319 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.