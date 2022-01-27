STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after purchasing an additional 839,640 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

