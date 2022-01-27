STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after purchasing an additional 839,640 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
