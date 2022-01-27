STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

STM traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $45.27. 230,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

