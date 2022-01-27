Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Crexendo stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 43,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.