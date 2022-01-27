STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,896,000 after buying an additional 50,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

