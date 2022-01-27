StepStone Group LP Takes Position in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 462,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,000. Tenaya Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.7% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. StepStone Group LP owned about 1.12% of Tenaya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNYA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $626,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

