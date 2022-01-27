StepStone Group LP Takes $63,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. PubMatic accounts for about 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PubMatic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 296,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 249,087 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,245. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,651 shares of company stock worth $13,108,358. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.