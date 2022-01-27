StepStone Group LP Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. OLO comprises 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 209.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 4,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,318. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $2,588,832.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $639,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,821,285.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

