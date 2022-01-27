Stephens Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $38.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAL. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

