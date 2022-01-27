Stephen Furlong Sells 17,189 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $911.20.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STIM. reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Neuronetics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $2,735,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

