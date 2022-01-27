Stealth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,663.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013123 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008040 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

