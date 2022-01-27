Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 147,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 334.2% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $96.56. 177,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

