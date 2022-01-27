Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.87 billion and the highest is $8.12 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $32.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

