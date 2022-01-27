Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 590 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

