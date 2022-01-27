Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 590 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

