Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Boosted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

