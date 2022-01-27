Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 227.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

