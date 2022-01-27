Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on February 9th

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4338 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Sprague Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years.

NYSE SRLP opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.85. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David C. Long bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sprague Resources worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

