Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 143.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

