Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 55,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,894. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

