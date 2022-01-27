Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a £150.50 ($203.05) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a £151 ($203.72) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £127.90 ($172.56).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £128.95 ($173.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of £153.56. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £105.20 ($141.93) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($232.39).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.