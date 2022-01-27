SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.05. SPI Energy shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 143,452 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 495.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

