Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Acquires 1,599 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $17,413.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $601,736.08.

On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31.

On Friday, October 29th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

