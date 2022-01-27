Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NYSE SPB opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

